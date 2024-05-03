Hyderabad man sets guinness record by typing English alphabet in reverse

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad man has won a Guinness World Record after typing the English alphabet in reverse order in less than 3 seconds.

In a video clip shared on social media, he can be seen typing the alphabet in just 2.88 seconds.

The man is identified as Sk Ashraf, and his video is shared on the Instagram handle of Guinness World Records (GWR), where he can be seen writing the alphabet in the blink of an eye.

After the video went viral on social media, netizens started sharing their views.

One of them wrote, “Now that’s an incredible record.”

Another person wrote, “India is not for beginners.”

