Hyderabad: Man dies after setting car afire, suicide suspected

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man died after allegedly setting himself and his car on fire here on Monday, September 7, police said.

The incident occurred in Bowrampet under the Dundigal police station limits. After receiving information about a car burning in an open area, police rushed to the spot and found the vehicle engulfed in flames, with a burnt body inside.

Police identified the deceased as the owner of a laundry based on the vehicle’s registration number, a police official said.

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The man was found in the driver’s seat and had allegedly poured petrol on himself and the vehicle before setting it on fire following family disputes, the official said.

The deceased’s mother told police that he had been battling depression for more than two years, he said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the man’s wife had been living separately and that ongoing health and financial issues appeared to have led him to take the extreme step. A case has been registered.