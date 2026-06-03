Hyderabad man dies by suicide, family cites work-related stress

He died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 7:46 am IST
Representational image
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old private employee from Gudimalkapur died by suicide reportedly due to depression linked to work-related issues.

The deceased was identified as Ch Raj Kiran who was employed with a private finance company in the city.

According to family members, Raj Kiran had been under stress due to issues related to his job and had been struggling with depression.

Subhan Bakery

He died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house on the night of Monday, June 1.

After receiving information about the incident, the Asifnagar police reached the residence and shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem examination.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the matter.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 7:46 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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