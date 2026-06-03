Hyderabad man dies by suicide, family cites work-related stress

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old private employee from Gudimalkapur died by suicide reportedly due to depression linked to work-related issues.

The deceased was identified as Ch Raj Kiran who was employed with a private finance company in the city.

According to family members, Raj Kiran had been under stress due to issues related to his job and had been struggling with depression.

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He died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house on the night of Monday, June 1.

After receiving information about the incident, the Asifnagar police reached the residence and shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem examination.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the matter.