Hyderabad man dies by suicide over online betting losses

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old private employee died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally on Friday, March 6, over alleged financial losses in online betting.

The deceased was identified as Venkateshwara Reddy, who was living with his family at Vivekananda Nagar for five years. He had incurred a major financial loss over the years, and unable to deal with the loss, the man hanged himself.

Upon being alerted, the police reached the deceased’s residence and shifted the body to a hospital for a postmortem.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kukatpally police said, “The man died by suicide at midnight. He suffered a loss of approximately Rs 10 lakh due to online betting. A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS)”