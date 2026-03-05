Bride dies by suicide eight days after marriage in Telangana

Incident took place in Chinna Chinthakunta village of Narsapur mandal on Wednesday.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2026 9:46 am IST|   Updated: 5th March 2026 9:47 am IST
engagement in hyderabad
Representative image

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman died by suicide just eight days after her wedding in Telangana.

The incident took place in Chinna Chinthakunta village of Narsapur mandal on Wednesday, March 4.

Telangana bride’s marriage held on Feb 25

The deceased has been identified as Swathi, daughter of Vijaya and Manikyam, residents of Adnapur in Narsapur mandal.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

According to police, Swathi married Venkatesh Chary on February 25 in the presence of relatives and elders.

Hanged herself

Police said that on Wednesday, when Venkatesh Chary and his family members had stepped out of their residence, Swathi allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling at her in-laws’ house.

Upon returning home, Chary found his wife hanging.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Following the incident, the body was shifted to a government hospital in Narsapur.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is going on.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2026 9:46 am IST|   Updated: 5th March 2026 9:47 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button