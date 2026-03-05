Bride dies by suicide eight days after marriage in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman died by suicide just eight days after her wedding in Telangana.

The incident took place in Chinna Chinthakunta village of Narsapur mandal on Wednesday, March 4.

Telangana bride’s marriage held on Feb 25

The deceased has been identified as Swathi, daughter of Vijaya and Manikyam, residents of Adnapur in Narsapur mandal.

According to police, Swathi married Venkatesh Chary on February 25 in the presence of relatives and elders.

Hanged herself

Police said that on Wednesday, when Venkatesh Chary and his family members had stepped out of their residence, Swathi allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling at her in-laws’ house.

Upon returning home, Chary found his wife hanging.

Following the incident, the body was shifted to a government hospital in Narsapur.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is going on.