Download Telangana SSC exam hall tickets 2026 from March 5

Hyderabad: Students can download the Telangana SSC exam hall ticket 2026 from March 5. The exams are scheduled to begin on March 14.

The admit cards will be available on the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (click here).

Telangana SSC exam hall ticket 2026 download on WhatsApp

For the first time, students can also access their SSC hall tickets through WhatsApp.

By sending a “Hi” message followed by “SSC Hall Ticket March – 2026” to the number 8096958096, candidates can receive their admit cards directly on their mobile phones.

Director of Government Examinations, PV Srihari, stated that hall tickets have already been sent to the respective schools via speed post. Additionally, they will be uploaded to the official website on March 5.

Number of students registered

This year, a total of 5,28,239 students have registered for the SSC Public Examinations.

The exams will be conducted across 2,676 centres throughout the state and will continue until April 16.

The examination timing is scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Apart from facility to download Telangana SSC exam hall ticket 2026, a 24/7 control room has been established at the Directorate of Government Examinations to help students and parents.

For any queries or assistance related to SSC exams 2026, they can contact the helpline number 040-23230942.

Meanwhile, Telangana inter exams are going on wherein 9,97,075 students have registered across the state for the Intermediate exams. Among them, 4,89,126 are first-year students, and 5,07,949 are second-year students. There are 2.17 lakh male students and 2.24 lakh female students appearing for the first-year exams in the general category. In the vocational category, there are 22,586 boys and 24,675 girls constituting the first-year students.