Hyderabad man dies in US after falling into swimming pool

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan met Shareef’s family members and consoled them.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd October 2023 10:05 pm IST
Telangana boy dies after getting IV injection; Cops hunt for doctor
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man from Hyderabad in the US died of drowning after accidentally falling into a swimming pool, as per information reaching his family here.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Mohammed Mustafa Shareef, who was working as a food delivery boy in Pinellas Park in Florida state, slipped into a swimming pool and died while returning after delivering food, according to the information.

Also Read
Watch: Crowd at LuLu Mall gobble snacks, flee without paying

He is survived by his wife and two sons with the youngest only five-month-old.

MS Education Academy

A resident of Mallapur in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad, Shareef had gone to the US only nine months ago. His family has requested External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to ask the Indian Embassy in Washington and Indian Consulate in Atlanta to provide the assistance. They also requested the minister to ask the US Embassy in New Delhi and Indian Consulate General in Atlanta to issue emergency visas to the deceased’s parents and in-laws to attend final rites.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan met Shareef’s family members and consoled them.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd October 2023 10:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button