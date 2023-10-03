Watch: Crowd at LuLu Mall gobble snacks, flee without paying

A recent viral video from LuLu Mall in Hyderabad has captured the attention of social media users. The video shows some people among a massive crowd enjoying snacks while shopping and leaving the premises without paying for their food items.

This incident came on the heels of severe traffic jams that engulfed the vicinity around LuLu Mall, bringing further attention to the challenges faced by both shoppers and authorities. Netizens, particularly on platforms like Twitter, expressed their dismay at the apparent disregard for the new mall.

One citizen took to Twitter, defending Hyderabad residents and placing blame on looters or newcomers to the city for these actions.

#LuluMall #LuluHyderabad

Sorry & Ashamed



This is not #Hyderabad nor it represents the #Hyderabadi culture….



But only the hordes of settlers/looters that have migrated to Hyderabad!



Videos Courtesy: Instagram users

-food_hud

-charishma_lagadapati@swachhhyd @HiHyderabad pic.twitter.com/IFctcYmivT — Muzzammil KhanⓂ️ مزمل خان (@MohdMuzzammilK) October 2, 2023

The video itself depicts partially consumed food and empty containers strewn around the mall’s racks. Despite the presence of security personnel and CCTV cameras, they were unable to prevent this embarrassing situation.

Items such as samosas, biscuits, soft drinks, and fruits were either fully or partially consumed and then discarded on the mall’s floor. Bottles, wrappers, and other food-related packaging were haphazardly scattered throughout.

While some social media users condemned the behaviour of these shoppers, others expressed embarrassment that such an incident unfolded at a venue representing the city internationally.

Local residents defended their fellow citizens and attributed the issue to migrants, while non-locals urged against xenophobia and questioned the basis for such claims.

While locals defended their fellow citizens putting the blame on the migrants, non-locals responded stating, “Call that behaviour out without the xenophobia. How do you know only migrants did that?”

Calling people settlers and looters will only want people wanting to shift there wary.

From ancient times. Every city that wants to progress invites people and want people from all over the world to come and make a home in their city.

This makes that particular empire/city… — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) October 3, 2023

Some questioned the mall’s security measures and suggested that strict fines should be imposed on shoplifters.

These people are eating and drinking very casually. What were the Mall security doing? Did they not call the police and taken some in custody, when you have do much evidence on cctv? — Leo DSouza (@lmdsouza567) October 3, 2023

Influencer Kiran Sahoo shared the video on her Instagram, where it quickly garnered over 2 million views within 24 hours. She described the scene as “traumatising,” with people of all ages indulging in free food.

According to Sahoo, shoppers hesitated initially but followed suit when they saw others engaging in such behaviour.

When the mall’s floor manager was informed about these actions, he cited difficulties in handling the crowd, stating that “If we stop them, they come down heavily on us.”

So much rush n long queues..wat will the hungry b@@t@@ds do ! Loot in broadday light! Lulu mall should close down temporarily and open with limited ppl access or keep a refundable entry fee on purchase of goods worth some value. — Deepesh Surana (@vdeepeshsurana) October 3, 2023

These incidents occurred over the weekend during evening hours and resulted in uncontrollable situations, with people even taking multiple bites of fruits and leaving them half-eaten.

Strict fine imposed all shoplifter, thieves etc — Atif Ali qureshi عاطف علی قوریشی (@atifqureshi94) October 3, 2023

Traffic snarls around LuLu

LuLu Mall, located in Kukatpally, celebrated its inauguration on September 27 with great fanfare, drawing large crowds eager to explore the expansive shopping destination. However, it wasn’t long before chaos ensued.

Traffic jams were witnessed on the streets of Kukatpally, Balanagar, and the Y junction after the launch of the Mall.

As many people flocked to visit the mall at the same time, traffic to and fro at the mall came to a standstill to an extent that covering two to three kilometres took more than an hour.

@HYDTP NH65 is experiencing super high traffic due to LULU mall opening. From metro pillar A906 to pillar A713 . And the parking at LULU mall is super congested and the staff isn’t able to manage , @hydcitypolice @KTRBRS please look into the issue #traffic #luluhyd #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/ZR5CFv7FFP — wanderer (@admiral_ares_) September 30, 2023

Lulu Group, a renowned Indian Emirati-based multinational conglomerate company, opened the doors of its latest mega shopping mall in Hyderabad recently.

Lulu Mall is one of the largest malls in India, covering a vast area of five lakh square meters. An investment of Rs 300 crore was announced earlier for the mall.