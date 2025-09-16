Hyderabad man dies of cardiac arrest in Austria, kin seeks repatriation of body

Hyderabad: A resident of Hyderabad, Habeeb Ur Rahman, died of cardiac arrest in Austria on Tuesday, September 16.

According to an X post by Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan, the deceased was travelling back from Chicago to Hyderabad via the Etihad EY10 on August 28 and complained of chest pain, following which the plane made an emergency landing in Austria.

He was admitted to St Polten University Hospital and passed away due to cardiac arrest. His family has requested External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to ask the Indian Embassy in Vienna to help shift his mortal remains back to Hyderabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the deceased’s nephew said that the man had travelled to the US to visit his sons, who are currently studying in Chicago. “Since his sons are currently in Chicago, I will receive his body here in Hyderabad”, he added.