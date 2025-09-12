Hyderabad student dies in US; kin urge consulate for visa

The family was informed about the demise of the student by his friends in the US.

Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 12th September 2025 2:00 pm IST
Hyderabad student battles for life in US; kin urge consulate for visa.
Hyderabad: A Hyderabad student who suffered serious injuries in a road accident in Connecticut, US, five days ago, died while undergoing treatment, and his kin have urged the consulate in the city for an emergency visa.

According to the family, the student Mohammed Zaid, a resident of Old Malakpet, was pursuing a graduation in health profession and related clinical science from the University of Bridgeport, Connecticut, USA.

Accident

On Saturday, he went out to buy some groceries from a store, when on the way, he was hit by an unknown car.

The local authorities admitted him to St. Vincent’s Medical Centre, Hartford HealthCare, Connecticut.

For the last three days, he had been unconscious and put on a ventilator, the student’s father Mohd Ismail had stated.

The family was informed about the demise of Zaid by his friends in the United States.

Kin of student seeks visa from US consulate in Hyderabad

The family appealed to the State government to help them.

They also urged the US Consulate General in Hyderabad to issue an emergency visa.

It remains to be seen whether the consulate will issue an emergency visa to the family members.

