Hyderabad man disguises as ‘Peer Baba’ to evade arrest, caught

Mohd Shaik Javed, a listed rowdy-sheeter, had been absconding since June 5, 2025.

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Man disguised as 'Peer Baba' with a white beard and green attire during a public event.

Hyderabad: A rowdy-sheeter wanted in a murder case, who had gone underground and disguised himself as a “Peer Baba” to evade arrest, was held by the police on Tuesday, July 14.

The accused, 33-year-old Mohd Shaik Javed, a listed rowdy-sheeter of Lake Police Station, had been absconding since June 5, 2025, and was evading a non-bailable warrant issued against him in a murder case registered at Saifabad Police Station, an official said.

Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, Khairtabad zone, acting on a tip-off, apprehended Javed near Pool Bagh in Saifabad with the help of the local police.

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Investigators said Javed had been living in Sangareddy district under the guise of a “Peer Baba,” working as a priest at a dargah to conceal his identity and avoid detection.

Police said 115 gram of dry ganja and the “Peer Baba” attire used by the accused were recovered from him. He told interrogators that he had adopted the disguise specifically to mislead the police and dodge the rowdy sheet and the pending warrant, an official said.

Javed was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

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