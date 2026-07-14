Hyderabad man gets seven-day jail for stealing vehicle battery

The accused was identified as 30-year-old M Ganesh, a resident of Jiyaguda.

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Man with a white shirt and obscured eyes in an indoor setting.
M Ganesh

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a battery from a vehicle parked on 100 Feet Road, within the limits of Kulsumpur Police Station, on Monday, July 13.

The accused, identified as M Ganesh, a resident of Jiyaguda, was caught in the act by night patrolling staff and taken into custody on the spot. Police booked him under Section 61(B) of the Hyderabad City Police Act, and he was sent to seven days in jail.

Section 61(B) of the Hyderabad City Police Act penalises persons found covering their face or using a disguise with the intent to commit an offence.

Subhan Bakery
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