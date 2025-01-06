Hyderabad police nab 2 for stealing batteries from Begumpet

The police recovered three batteries from DCM vehicles and two Honda scooters.

Published: 6th January 2025
Hyderabad: Two men were arrested by the Begumpet police from the Rasoolpura X Roads in Hyderabad on Monday, January 6 for stealing batteries from DCM vehicles.

The arrested men have been identified as Mohammed Sohail Pasha, 20, and Syed Ibad Syed Tabrez, 19, both residents of Musheerabad.

According to the police, the arrested duo were found roaming around at the Begumpet PS limits on a scooter without a number plate. This aroused suspicion, prompting the Begumpet police to take them into custody. Upon questioning, they confessed to stealing the vehicle and the batteries.

The two men also admitted to stealing 3 batteries on December 30 from Old Patigadda in Begumpet. A complaint was registered by its owner Mir Arshad Ali in this regard.

