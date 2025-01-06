Two charred to death after car catches fire near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two individuals were charred to death on Monday, January 6 after a car caught fire at the Ghanpur service road in Ghatkesar, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, a suburb of Hyderabad.

One victim has been identified as Ram, 26, a wholesale cycle shop owner from Narapally. The other person remains unidentified.

Upon receiving information, Hyderabad police personnel and fire safety officials reached the scene to contain the fire.

A case has been registered and attempts are being made to identify the second victim.

Further investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday night at the Hotel Minerva Grand in Hyderabad’s Hamayathnagar caught fire fortunately, the flames were extinguished in no time.

Fearing that the fire could be coming out of the kitchen in one of the hotel’s restaurants, videos were making rounds. But the situation on the ground was different. It turned out to be flames caused by the residues of oil trapped on the walls of the chimneys that had accumulated over time, suddenly causing the fire.

Hyderabad records 2500 fire accidents in 2024

The city recorded approximately 2,500 fire accidents this year while Telangana saw a total of 7,600 accidents resulting in over 200 fatalities and property losses worth Rs 822 crore, an official of the fire department told Siasat.com.

These incidents range from small apartment fires to commercial buildings, and factories among other things.

Speaking to Siasat.com, fire department officials in Hyderabad attributed the cause of the fires across Hyderabad to neglect, faulty wiring, overuse of electrical appliances, and carelessness in storing flammable substances. “We try to respond as quickly as possible, but many people are unaware of what to do during a fire, often getting stuck in lifts. Some buildings fail to follow safety protocols, such as having emergency exit doors or a lack of fire extinguishers,” they added.