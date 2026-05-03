Hyderabad man dragged on car bonnet for 2km after argument, accused absconding

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old man was dragged on a car bonnet for nearly 2 km after him and his son got into an argument with the car driver near Gayatri Nagar, police said on Sunday, May 3.

Though the incident occurred on Friday, May 1, it only came to light on Sunday after a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing Jilani on the car bonnet.

Speaking to Siasat.com about the incident, Meerpet Station House Officer B Shobhan said that Jilani and his 26-year-old son Faisal were going on their bike when Faisal turned on his indicator to make a U-turn. The car driver, Sathyanarayan, started shouting at them for turning on the indicator too early, saying the turning was far away. Both parties then stopped their vehicle on the road and started arguing.

The verbal argument soon turned physical before Sathyanaryan got back into his car and tried to leave. However, Faisal continued arguing and put his head through the window. This is when Sathyanaryan grabbed onto his hair, rattling Jilani, who then climbed onto the bonnet.

Sathyanaryan started driving even as both of them were still hanging on to his car. Faisal was dragged for about 100-200 meters before he fell off, while Jilani was dragged for 2km.

When passersby started shouting at Sathyanaryan, he stopped the car to let Jilani get off before fleeing from the spot. While Jilani did not suffer any injuries, Faisal received fractures on one of his toe fingers and near his trunk.

A case has been registered under section 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a search for the accused is underway.