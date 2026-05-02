Five injured, one critical in car accident in Hyderabad’s ORR

Hyderabad: At least five people were injured in an accident at Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road after their car overturned at exit 14 on Saturday, May 2. One of the victims is in a critical state.

The accident occurred in Tukkuguda area when the family was returning from Kanha Shantivanam at 12 noon. The family was travelling in a Wagon-R car driven by 41-year-old Narasimha.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Pahadi Shareef police said, “The car was driven at 100 km per hour at the time of the accident. The driver lost control and hit a tree, after which the car overturned.”

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and the police deployed a crane to remove the car, which turned turtle. A case of negligence and endangering human life or personal safety was registered under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Six dead in accident

This accident comes a day after six people died in an accident at ORR on Friday, after the car they were travelling in hit a stationary lorry. A total of seven people were present in the car, and one person is currently undergoing treatment.

The impact of the accident was such that the car got wedged under the lorry, completely crushing its front end.