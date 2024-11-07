Hyderabad: Man duped of Rs 16.25 lakh in cyber fraud

Hyderabad: A private employee was duped of Rs 16.25 lakh in a cyber fraud. The scammer claimed to be an executive of Axis Direct Securities Limited.

The fraudster offered an interest rate of 3-5 per cent. In order to gain the victim’s trust, the fraudster transferred Rs 25,000, convincing him to participate in the “World Top Investor Competition” on behalf of Axis Direct.

Believing the fraudster, the victim joined an online platform titled AXIS I GLOBAL PRO. Initially, he received returns, but after a while, the fraudster contacted the victim via WhatsApp call informing him that the bank account was frozen and pressurised him to make further payments.

The fraudster collected information regarding the victim’s ID proof during the call, created an international account and asked him to deposit the amount. Following the incident, the victim approached the cybercrime unit and filed a complaint.