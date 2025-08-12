Hyderabad: Man duped of Rs 27L via investment cyber crime scam

Hyderabad: A man was duped of Rs 27 lakh in a cyber fraud in Hyderabad on Monday, August 11. The victim was lured on the pretext of high returns on investment.

The victim who lives near the Charminar filed a complaint with the police stating that he was approached by the cyber fraudster through the Telegram app. The fraudster offered huge profits through investments in various schemes.

According to the Hyderabad cyber crime police, initially the victim on his investments was paid small amounts as profits. Later, he was conned into investing in different schemes. The man transferred Rs. 27 lakh to different accounts and got duped.

Also Read Three people duped of Rs 1.6 cr in investment fraud in Hyderabad

A case of cyber crime was registered under section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Whoever, by deceiving any person, fraudulently or dishonestly induces the person so deceived to deliver any property to any person, or to consent that any person shall retain any property, or intentionally induces the person so deceived to do or omit to do anything.)