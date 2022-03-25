Hyderabad: Man duped of Rs 42 lakh in matrimony fraud

Hyderabad: A man was on Wednesday duped of Rs 42 lakh by cyber fraudsters on a matrimony website, where a woman promised to marry him.

The woman befriended the victim convincing him that she was from Europe. She then made a few video calls to the victim to further convince him of marriage. A few months ago the accused sought money from the victim for personal and business investment.

Believing her, the victim transferred Rs 42 lakh into various bank accounts at regular intervals. Later, the man realized that he was cheated. The victim approached the cyber crime police, who have initiated the investigation.