Hyderabad: A man was reportedly electrocuted while trying to escape a fire near his house at Nawab Saheb Kunta in Falaknuma.

The incident happened on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Mohd Akhter was assisting his neighbour in trimming the overgrown trees and later burning them.

However, the fire turned uncontrollable and in an attempt to escape Akhter came into contact with a live electric wire resulting in his death.