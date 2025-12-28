Hyderabad: Man ends life after losing money in online gaming

In a selfie video recorded before his death, the man stated he had lost money after playing online games.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 28th December 2025 11:55 am IST
Representational Image of man hanging himself
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Suraram here after allegedly losing money playing online games, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening when the man, presently unemployed, and had earlier worked as a lab technician in a private educational institute, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his relative’s house.

In a selfie video recorded before his death, the man stated he had lost money after playing online games, though he did not specify how much money he had lost, they said.

Police recovered the mobile phone in which the video was found. A case was registered.

