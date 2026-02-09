Hyderabad man ends life by jumping from residential building in Tolichowki

He had been battling health problems for nearly three years.

Hyderabad: In yet another suicide case, a 30-year-old man died after jumping from a high-rise residential building in the Tolichowki police station limits on Sunday, February 8.

As per the police, the deceased is identified as N Praveen, a resident of Attapur. According to officials, he had been battling health problems for nearly three years.

On Sunday, Praveen reportedly went to Aditya Empress Towers which is located near the Shaikpet Nala and jumped from the 16th floor of the building. He died on the spot.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that Praveen had previously worked at the Passport Office around two years ago.

As the residential building is located close to the office, Hyderabad police believe that he selected the located due to his familiarity with the area.

The Tolichowki police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.

