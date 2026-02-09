SIR in Hyderabad: Fill these forms to stay hassle-free

Hyderabad: In phase III of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, are going to witness the exercise, and in order to stay hassle-free, the electors need to consider filling forms to correct their details on the electoral rolls.

The type of the form to be filled is based on the details that need to be corrected in the electoral roll.

Type of forms

The commonly filled forms provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) are Form 6, Form 7 and Form 8.

Form 6 is filled by those who are aged over 18 years to register themselves as electors. However, it can be filled only if the elector is not registered as an elector in any other constituency across India.

On the other hand, Form 8 is used for both shifting of residence and correction in the electoral rolls. Form 7 is used to delete an elector in case of death or duplication.

All these forms can be filled online on the official website of the ECI or offline by contacting the Booth Level Officer (BLO). Non-tech-savvy persons can also visit Mee-Seva centres.

Why is filling forms important ahead of SIR in Hyderabad?

As many people in the city shift their residence within the locality or from one locality to another, their address on the voter ID card becomes incorrect.

This incorrect address can create issues during the enumeration phase of the SIR.

As per the procedure followed in phase I and II of the exercise, the form is distributed to electors during door-to-door visits by BLOs. In case of absence from the address, the BLOs are left with no option but to mark them absent.

Also Read Hyderabad records lowest progress in SIR family mapping

Apart from this, the enumeration form is distributed only to those whose names appear on the list on the date of announcement of the SIR in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana. Thus, those who are not yet enrolled as voters can fill Form 6.

Family mapping

Meanwhile, BLOs have started family mapping, which is officially known as progeny mapping, in all districts of Telangana.

If a voter’s name appears in the 2002 list, the linking is straightforward. Those whose names do not feature are being asked to connect themselves through relatives whose entries exist in the older roll.

According to Election Commission guidelines, this mapping can be done using the names of a voter’s:

Father Mother Maternal grandfather Maternal grandmother Paternal grandfather Paternal grandmother

If a voter is successfully linked through the mapping process, no documents will be needed. Those who remain unlinked will be issued notices later in the SIR process and asked to submit proof from a prescribed list.