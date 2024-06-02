Hyderabad man faints after excessive laughter, hospitalised

Hyderabad: A 53-year-old Hyderabadi man was recently admitted to Apollo Hospital as he fell unconscious after laughing uncontrollably.

According to local reports, the man was watching a comedy show at his residence. He was having tea when he suddenly started laughing.

His daughter, who was with him observed the tea fall off his hand. He continued laughing after falling from his chair and lost consciousness. His hands started twitching.

Worried family members took him to a nearby hospital. But as he reached the emergency room, the man had regained consciousness. He was able to move his arms and legs and have a conversation. However, he had no memory of the incident.

Doctors, after examining his medical history referred him to Dr Sudhir, a neurologist at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, for further evaluation.

At the hospital, Dr Sudhir after listening to the episode, diagnosed the man with laughter-induced syncope.

Dr Sudhir advised him to avoid excessive laughter, prolonged standing and excessive physical exertion.

Laughter-induced syncope is a rare medical condition in which a person temporarily loses consciousness (syncope) as a result of intense laughter. This condition occurs due to a sudden drop in blood pressure or a transient reduction in blood flow to the brain, leading to fainting.