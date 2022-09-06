Hyderabad: Man falls prey to KBC lottery fraud, loses Rs 3 lakh

Hyderabad: A man was conned of Rs. 3,03,000 by a fraudster who was posing as the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) lottery.

The 27-year-old resident of Suraram Colony had gotten a WhatsApp message informing him that he had won Rs 25 lakh in the lottery.

He then got a call from a man by the name of Rana Pratap Singh who requested his bank information and other personal information.

Also Read Hyderabad: Two people duped of Rs 20 lakh by cyber fraudsters

According to the police, the accused informed the complainant that in order to receive the prize money, he would need to pay money first to meet the approval of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as pay for RBI fees, LIC fees, documentation fees, etc.

Later, the victim discovered that the accused’s mobile phone was turned off after the payment. The Cyberabad cybercrime police have opened a case and are looking into the complaint.