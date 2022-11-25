Hyderabad: Man falls unconscious at Charminar; head constable saves life

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man reportedly fell unconscious in an attempt to climb Charminar on Friday. A police head constable rushed to his rescue and performed CPR on the unconscious man.

Telangana State Special Police shared the news on Twitter. “Sri A.Srinu, HC 1797 of@12thBnTSSP, while performing duty received information that one person fell down from the top of Charminar. Immediately A.Srinu, HC rushed to the spot, performed CPR to the victim and saved his life. @TelanganaCOPs“

The man was identified as Mohammed Akeemuddin, a native of Hussainpura in Karim Nagar. He visited the Charminar and fell unconscious while climbing the monument. Following the CPR, the man was shifted to an Unani hospital in the vicinity.

