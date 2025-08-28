Hyderabad man feared drowned after being washed away in Musi

The rescue operation went on till evening but there was no sign of Saleem Qureshi.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th August 2025 8:47 pm IST
Saleem Qureshi, resident of Shankar Nagar in Old Malakpet washed away in the Musi river on Thursday, August 28, 2025.
Saleem Qureshi (left), Rescue operation trying to locate him (right)

Hyderabad: Amid heavy monsoon rains, a 40-year-old person has been reported missing after he was washed away in the Musi River at Shankar Nagar locality in Old Malakpet, Hyderabad, on Thursday, August 28.

Saleem Qureshi, a resident of Shankar Nagar, is reportedly feared dead.

On information from his family, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and started efforts to trace him.

The rescue operation went on till evening but there was no sign of Saleem.

