Hyderabad man finds cockroach in food served at mandi restaurant

Hyderabad: A person on Sunday alleged that he found a cockroach in the food served at a famous mandi restaurant in Hyderabad.

In the video shared on social media, the cockroach was seen in the mandi served at the restaurant located in Malakpet.

Hyderabad mandi restaurant refuses responsibility

It is also alleged that the restaurant refused to take responsibility for the unhygienic food. The concerned person also refused to alert the owner or manager.

Such an incident is not new in the city, as in the past, many netizens have alleged finding insects in food served at various restaurants.

Despite concerns being raised by many residents of the city, no improvement is visible in many mandi and other restaurants in Hyderabad.

Food safety team raids

Even the raids conducted by task force teams of the Food Safety Department of Telangana have revealed unhygienic conditions in restaurants.

The violations found in various restaurants include the use of dirty utensils, cockroach/housefly infestation, and storage of expired food.

Though following raids at many mandi and other restaurants in Hyderabad, items were seized, notices were issued, samples were lifted, and actions were taken, the unhygienic conditions of the food outlets continue.