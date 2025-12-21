Hyderabad woman, with boyfriend in flat, falls to death while escaping father

Hyderabad: A woman who was with her boyfriend in a flat near Hyderabad died after falling from a balcony in a bid to escape following the arrival of her father.

The victim is identified as 22-year-old Sakina Begum, and the incident took place last week in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Kollur police station.

Details of the case

According to police, the flat is unoccupied and is owned by the woman’s father.

As it was unoccupied, Sakina and her friend Ali, aged 22-year-old, decided to spend time in the flat. However, her father arrived at the flat when they were inside.

Finding the flat locked from the inside, the father attempted to enter. Upon realizing who was at the door, the woman and her companion panicked.

Hyderabad woman attempts to climb from flat

In a desperate attempt to escape unnoticed, the duo decided to climb down from the eighth-floor balcony.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the SHO of Kollur Police said that while Ali held her hand, Sakina attempted to descend to the seventh floor. Tragically, she slipped and fell from the height. She died on the spot.

Following the incident, police have registered a case against Ali on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances that led the Hyderabad woman to attempt the fatal escape from the flat.