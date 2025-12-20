Missing Hyderabad girl traced after two days

The girl was found wandering on the road in Rajendranagar.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th December 2025 1:22 pm IST|   Updated: 20th December 2025 2:33 pm IST
The image displays a silhouette of a girl with a reddish background
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A girl who went missing for two days has been traced and reunited with her parents in Hyderabad on Friday.

The nine-year-old girl went missing from Attapur.

Girl goes missing from home in Hyderabad

On Wednesday, the girl went missing from her house. Later, her parents approached the police.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Based on the complaint, Attapur police have registered a case of kidnapping.

Analysis of CCTV

The girl was found wandering on the road in Rajendranagar.

Some locals, who found the girl, handed the child over to Child Helpline officials as she failed to reveal her home address.

Memory Khan Seminar

With the help of CCTV footage, the police were able to trace the girl and later handed her over to her parents.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th December 2025 1:22 pm IST|   Updated: 20th December 2025 2:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button