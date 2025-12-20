Missing Hyderabad girl traced after two days

Hyderabad: A girl who went missing for two days has been traced and reunited with her parents in Hyderabad on Friday.

The nine-year-old girl went missing from Attapur.

Girl goes missing from home in Hyderabad

On Wednesday, the girl went missing from her house. Later, her parents approached the police.

Based on the complaint, Attapur police have registered a case of kidnapping.

Analysis of CCTV

The girl was found wandering on the road in Rajendranagar.

Some locals, who found the girl, handed the child over to Child Helpline officials as she failed to reveal her home address.

With the help of CCTV footage, the police were able to trace the girl and later handed her over to her parents.