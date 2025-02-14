Hyderabad man finds cockroach in Swiggy-delivered restaurant food

Food aggregator app responded to the Hyderabad man's tweet.

Hyderabad man finds cockroach in Swiggy-delivered restaurant food
Hyderabad man finds cockroach in Swiggy-delivered restaurant food. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A netizen on Thursday alleged that he found a cockroach in the restaurant food delivered by Swiggy in Hyderabad.

Sharing a photograph on his X handle, he alleged that although the food aggregator refunded his amount and said that someone would contact him, no one contacted him.

GHMC seeks details

Seeking details of the incident, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) X handle wrote, “Dear Citizen, kindly share the location details of the restaurant.”

Responding to it, the Hyderabad resident provided the details of the restaurant from where Swiggy delivered the food to him.

Following this, the GHMC X handle wrote, “Dear Citizen, the concerned Food Safety team has been alerted on this issue, and the same will be resolved at the earliest.”

Swiggy responds to Hyderabad man’s tweet over restaurant food

The food aggregator app also responded to the Hyderabad man’s tweet.

It wrote, “Hi Tarun, we always aim to meet your expectations with our services. We’re here to support you with this matter. Could you please provide more details about the issue through a DM so that we can assist you more effectively?”

It remains to be seen what action Swiggy and GHMC will take regarding the food delivered from the Hyderabad restaurant.

