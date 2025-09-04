Hyderabad man fined Rs 10K for wasting drinking water

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a man who wasted drinking water.

The man, who is a resident of Banjara Hills, was using drinking water for washing his car and bike.

How it came to light

The wastage of drinking water came to light after HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy noticed it when he was passing through road number 12 on Wednesday, TOI reported.

Following the observation of the MD, an inquiry was conducted and it was found that the man was using the water for washing vehicles.

Based on the findings, a fine of Rs 10,000 has been imposed on him.

Another Hyderabad man wasted drinking water

It was not an isolated case. In the same locality, another man was found wasting water.

Due to his negligence, an overflowing sump led to almost a km-long water flow on the road.

A similar incident of wastage of drinking water was reported in Jubilee Hills’ Journalist Colony, Hyderabad in the month of March this year.

In that case, a Rs 1000 fine was imposed on the resident for washing their car with drinking water.

In view of the incidents, HMWSSB warns Hyderabad residents against the wastage of drinking water.