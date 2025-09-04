Kin of Hyderabad woman jailed in Dubai over drug charges appeal to Revanth Reddy

Her next hearing in Dubai is scheduled for October 8.

Published: 4th September 2025
Hyderabad: The family members of a 24-year-old Hyderabad woman who has been jailed in Dubai over drug charges have sought help from Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

In the letter written by her mother Sultana Begum, it was said that her daughter was unaware of what the parcel contained.

How Hyderabad woman landed in Dubai jail

It all began after the woman, a resident of Kishan Bagh, was approached by a local travel agent with an offer of a job at a beauty parlour in Dubai.

As the woman was in search of a job after her divorce, she accepted the offer.

Although the claimed job was in Dubai, she was asked to first travel to Bangkok before flying to the Middle Eastern country in May 2025.

In Bangkok, another agent met the Hyderabad woman and handed over a parcel and asked her to carry it to Dubai. At Dubai International Airport, she was detained after authorities allegedly found narcotics hidden inside the luggage.

Kin appeal to centre

Following the incident, the family members have appealed to the Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar on July 26 and again on August 29.

In the appeal, the family members have urged the ministry to request the MEA and Consulate General of India in Dubai to visit her daughter in jail.

As her next hearing in Dubai is scheduled for October 8, they have now appealed to the Telangana CM.

