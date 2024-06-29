Hyderabad: Man found murdered near Malakpet metro station

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter was brutally stabbed to death by some unknown persons and his body was found lying near the Malkpet Metro station near Chaderghat in Hyderabad on Friday night.

The Chaderghat police station is 100 metres away from the spot.

The deceased Najaf, a rowdy sheeter of Rein Bazaar police station was cornered and brutally killed on the road. His body was found lying near the stairways at the Malakpet Metro Station. The murder was recorded on closed-circuit cameras installed near the spot. Najaf was previously involved in three murders and some attempted murder cases.

The police suspect that the rivals of Najaf looked for an opportunity and on getting the right time killed him. A case under Section 302 of IPC is booked and an investigation is started.