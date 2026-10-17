Hyderabad: Man from Assam dies by suicide ‘over theft charge’

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man from Assam died allegedly by suicide in his rented room in Siddiq Nagar, Madhapur, on Friday, October 16, after he was reportedly questioned over suspected theft of pesticide chemicals from the company where he worked.

The deceased, Anzar Hussain Balooch Ria, a native of Katlicherra village in Hailakandi district of Assam, had moved to Hyderabad about five months ago in search of a livelihood. He was working as a housekeeping staff member at Ansel Pest Care and sharing a rented room with his friend, Fayazuddin Laskar, who is also from Assam.

According to the Madhapur police, Laskar left the room around 4 pm on October 16 to buy vegetables. When he returned around 6.30 pm, he found the doors and windows locked from inside. With the help of locals, he opened the door and found Anzar hanging from a ceiling fan. He was brought down but was found unresponsive.

In his complaint, Laskar told the police that the pest control company owner, Gautam, along with two employees from Assam, Tanam and Sharif, had visited the room on October 15 and questioned Anzar over suspicions that he had stolen pesticide chemicals from the company.

Laskar suspected that the incident and the alleged accusation might have caused Anzar distress, prompting him to take the extreme step.

The Madhapur police registered a case based on the complaint and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.