Hyderabad: Man from old city hacked to death at Langerhouz

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 12th May 2022 8:25 am IST
Unidentified man murdered to death in city outskirts
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the Langerhouz area on late Wednesday night after a person was brutally hacked to death.

The incident took place at PVNR expressway pillar no 95 after unknown assailants killed a person who is identified as Mohammed Jahangir a resident of Bandlaguda area in old city.

According to the locals, Jahangir was standing infront of a bar when three unknown persons suddenly pounced on him and attacked with sharp edged weapons.

MS Education Academy

During the incident, Jahangir suffered multiple critical injuries over the body resulting in his instantaneous death.

After the incident sensation prevailed in the area and a police team from Langergouz police station reached the spot and a dog squad along with the CLUES team was also pressed into service.

The police have shifted the dead body to Osmania General Hospital for conducting postmortem.

A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway. Police suspect old enmity between the deceased and the assailants.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button