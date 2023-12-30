Hyderabad: Man from UP arrested with country-made pistol

Hyderabad: The commissioner’s task force (north zone) apprehended a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh for illegally possessing a country-made weapon and two live cartridges.

Mohammed Aslam, 35, an auto driver by profession, is a native of Rawatpur Uttar Pradesh. He was staying at Warasiguda in Secunderabad. He migrated to Hyderabad in 2002 and divorced his first wife Rizwana. He later married another woman Shameena in the year 2020.

In the recent rift with his wife and in-laws, the accused bore a grudge against them. In order to take revenge, he bought a country-made with two live cartridges from Nasim, a resident of UP. The accused person was also arrested previously by the Charminar and RGIA police.

The task force police, upon receiving credible information apprehended the accused along with weapon. The seized material was handed over to Chilkalguda police station.