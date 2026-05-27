Hyderabad man gets 20 years for raping minor he lured with marriage promise

Hyderabad: A city court has sentenced a 22-year-old Hyderabad man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl after luring her away from home on the pretext of marriage, police said on Tuesday.

The XII Additional Sessions Judge, Nampally, convicted Vadloori Pavan, a resident of Bagh Lingampally, under Section 376(3) (rape committed on a girl or woman who is under 16 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5(l) read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was also directed to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to the police, the accused had been in contact with the minor over the phone. When the girl’s parents discovered the relationship and questioned her about him, she left home without informing anyone on July 16, 2022. The accused then took her to his house on the promise of marriage and sexually assaulted her.

Also Read Andhra man continued to rape 15-year-old despite her bleeding profusely

The victim’s mother filed a complaint the following day at Amberpet Police Station.

The case was referred to the Bharosa Centre, which provided counselling and emotional support to the victim and her family throughout the trial. The family expressed relief at the conviction, police said.