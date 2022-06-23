Hyderabad: Man gets 20 yr jail term for raping minor

Hyderabad: A Nampally court here on June 21 sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor in 2018.

The convict’s brother was also awarded a three-year jail term for allegedly threatening the survivor who was 13 years old at the time of the incident. The incident occurred when the victim was living with her mother and stepfather at Kachiguda.

The court sentenced the accused under the POCSO act. In the same year, the victim was sexually assaulted by her stepfather. However, as the mother did not support her arguments, the Bharosa team couldn’t make a strong case.

“Following tireless efforts by the police and counselling teams, the victim regained her mental strength and focused on her education” additional deputy commissioner of police (SHE Teams), Sirisha Raghavendra,” said.

The Bharosa center has been sponsoring the survivor’s education, helping her prepare for CA qualification exams. It has also provided shelter to 75 sexual abuse survivors.