Hyderabad: Man gets lifer for raping daughter in Old City

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old cook was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act) along with a fine of Rs 5,000 for sexually abusing his daughter.

The judgement was passed by a XIIth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Nampally Court, Hyderabad on Friday, June 21.

The convict is a resident of Hussaini Alam under the Old City of Hyderabad. The victim girl’s mother works as a domestic servant.

According to the Police, a complaint was received from the victim girl in which she stated that on May 15, after having dinner, her parents slept in a room and she, along with her brothers, slept in another room.

At midnight, while the girl was in deep sleep, her father came to her and had sexual intercourse with her. As the girl was in deep sleep, she could not resist her father’s acts.

Later on May 18, again her father came to her and had sexual intercourse with her and threatened the girl saying not to disclose it to anyone. Hence, she approached the police to take necessary action against him.

Based on this G Naresh Kumar, Inspector of Police of Hussaini Alam, registered a case. Express FIRs were issued to all parties concerned and the investigation was conducted.