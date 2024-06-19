Hyderabad: Father murders 12-yr-old daughter for rejecting sexual advances

Hyderabad: Police apprehended a man for beating his 12-year-old daughter to death in Miyapur for rejecting his sexual advances.

The accused has been identified as Banothu Naresh, who, along with his wife, filed a missing person’s complaint for their 12-year-old daughter, Vasntha, on June 7. However, on June 14, the victim’s decomposed body was found in a forest area at Miyapur.

As the investigation progressed, ACP Narasimha Rao revealed in a press conference that the accused has a history of alcohol abuse. He watched pornographic videos and attempted to force himself on his daughter. When the victim denied his advances and threatened to inform her mother, in a fit of rage, he murdered her.

The accused reportedly took the victim to the bushes near Nadigadda Thanda, attempted to sexually assault her, and then hit her with a stone, leading to her death.

The accused left the scene and filed a missing person’s complaint to maintain the facade. Upon examining CCTV footage, police noticed the accused returned to the murder scene multiple times to check the body.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 376 (rape on a woman under sixteen years ) and Sections 511 (attempts to commit offences) and 18 of the POCSO Act and placed him under judicial custody.