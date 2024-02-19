Hyderabad man arrested for rape, assault on minor girl

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police apprehended a man on Sunday, February 18, for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Naveen Kumar, 19, who works as a bike mechanic in Ameerpet, befriended the 16-year-old girl from Patancheru through social media. He purportedly proposed marriage to her and took her to an isolated location a few months ago, where he allegedly sexually assaulting her.

The incident came to light recently when the girl fell seriously ill and was admitted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. At the hospital it was found that the girl was pregnant. Based on a complaint by the girl’s family, the police filed a case against the accused for abduction, rape, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, leading to his arrest.

The girl is currently undergoing medical treatment, while Naveen was presented before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.