Hyderabad: Man hacked to death at Falaknuma

Hyderabad: In a sensational incident, a man was hacked to death at Nawab Saheb Kunta area under Falaknuma police station limits.

Ayaz (30) was waylaid by unknown assailants near Mustafa Masjid at Falaknuma after he was on his way to deliver a load of live stock chicken.

The local eyewitness said that the assailants first sprinkled red chili powder into the eyes of Ayaz and suddenly pounced over him. He was attacked by sharp-edged weapons.

During the attack, Ayaz died on the spot and a team of Falaknuma police along with the CLUES team reached the crime scene, later the dead body was shifted to the Osmania morgue.

Initial investigation by the police revealed that the deceased had a criminal record and was involved in a murder case. Police suspect the murder might have been carried out to avenge the other murder.

A murder case has been booked and investigation is underway by the police.