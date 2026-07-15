Hyderabad: Man hacked to death near Rameshwaram Cafe in Madhapur

Hyderabad: Chinnapalli Bhaskar, 30, a cook working at Sri Cinema Hotel in Madhapur and a native of Upparapalli village in Warangal district, was hacked to death with knives and sticks outside Rameshwaram Cafe in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur, on Wednesday, July 15.

Police said Bhaskar had allegedly been stalking and harassing two sisters from Warangal for months under the guise of love. The sisters had earlier filed a complaint at the Warangal Women’s Police Station, and police reportedly counselled both parties, but Bhaskar’s behaviour did not change.

The sisters’ father, identified as Raju, was allegedly told by Bhaskar to come to Hyderabad if he had the courage, when confronted over the phone. Enraged, Raju travelled to Hyderabad along with his brother-in-law, Kumaraswamy, and attacked Bhaskar with sticks and knives outside the cafe.

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Bhaskar succumbed to his injuries at the spot. The two accused surrendered at Madhapur police station soon after the attack. Police rushed to the scene after being alerted through Dial-100 and brought the situation under control.

Bhaskar’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. Madhapur police have registered a murder case and are investigating whether the harassment dispute was the sole motive or whether other angles are involved. Both accused are currently in police custody.