Hyderabad: Man harasses, cheats wife of Rs 1.25 cr; case filed

Hyderabad: A husband allegedly harassed and cheated his wife of Rs. 1.25 crore after marrying the woman in Hyderabad.

The woman, K Vaishnavi, 24 years, a resident of Filmnagar met a man Kondapaka Umapathi, 30 years, a resident of Nagaram SC colony in 2020. After chatting on Facebook and WhatsApp both of them met and became close friends.

According to the Filmnagar police, Umapathi, allegedly borrowed money from Vaishnavi, for expenses and did not return it. In April 2022, Umapathi persuaded Vaishnavi they get married and the woman married Umapathi.

Meanwhile, Umapathi got to know that Vaishnavi was going abroad for higher studies and he persuaded her to take him along on a dependent visa. The woman applied for a visa for Umapathi and the couple left for the United Kingdom.

As per the police, her family had no information about the marriage and the development of the couple travelling abroad.

In the UK, Umapathi allegedly took away Rs. 1.25 crore of the earnings of Vaishanvi and started blackmailing and harassing the woman. She returned to India in August 2024 and informed her family about the issue and subsequently approached the Filmnagar police.

The police booked a case and are investigating the matter.