Hyderabad: Man harasses table tennis player online, arrested

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th August 2022 2:43 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes police for harassing a well-known Indian table tennis player on social media.

According to the complaint, the accused who was using a fake profile on the social networking app (Instagram) had been leaving abusive comments on the player’s social media posts and had been sending her derogatory messages, for the past several days.

The TT player name Naina Jaiswal reached out to the police after the harassment worsened. The accused identified as Srikanth was arrested and sent to jail.

