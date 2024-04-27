Hyderabad: Man held after stealing 4-wheeler worth Rs 10L

The accused told the police that he needed money to meet his daily expenditures, which prompted him to commit the offence

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2024 7:56 pm IST
Arrest representational photo
Representational image

Hyderabad: The City police on Saturday, April 27, arrested an offender and recovered a stolen four-wheeler worth Rs 10 lakh from his possession.

The accused, Masnaaji Raju, 23, a resident of Golnaka, Hyderabad, had stolen the four-wheeler, which is said to be Ashok Leyland (Bada Doosth), from the limits of Sulthanbazar police station.

Also Read
Hyderabad bar seized by Excise dept after raid for ‘obscene’ activities

The accused told the police that he needed money to meet his daily expenditures, which prompted him to commit the offence.

MS Education Academy

The Sultan Bazar police have registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2024 7:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button