Hyderabad: Man held after stealing 4-wheeler worth Rs 10L

Hyderabad: The City police on Saturday, April 27, arrested an offender and recovered a stolen four-wheeler worth Rs 10 lakh from his possession.

The accused, Masnaaji Raju, 23, a resident of Golnaka, Hyderabad, had stolen the four-wheeler, which is said to be Ashok Leyland (Bada Doosth), from the limits of Sulthanbazar police station.

Also Read Hyderabad bar seized by Excise dept after raid for ‘obscene’ activities

The accused told the police that he needed money to meet his daily expenditures, which prompted him to commit the offence.

The Sultan Bazar police have registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code.