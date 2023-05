Hyderabad: Customs officials at RGI Airport caught a passenger who allegedly attempted to smuggle gold and seized 1761 grams of gold from him.

The passenger arrived from Dubai and was intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs. On checking, officials found the gold weighing 1761 grams valued at Rs 1,10,06,250 in the form of paste wrapped and glue around the waist of the trouser.

The gold is seized. The passenger is arrested.