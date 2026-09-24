Hyderabad man held for attacking father over property dispute

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, September 22, for allegedly attacking his father with a stone over a property dispute.

The accused was identified as Srinivas. He attacked his 70-year-old father, Amrodhi Ramulu, in a fit of rage.

Ramulu was rushed to the hospital, where he received 13 stitches.

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Srinivas’s mother, Anjamma, filed a complaint with the Shankarpally police, alleging her son harassed them for nearly three years for five acres of agricultural land to be transferred to him.

Officials had tried to resolve the issue, but the dispute continued.

An attempt to murder case under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Shankarpally SHO Rudhvir said, “The incident occurred on September 19, and Srinivas was arrested on September 22. He has been sent to judicial custody.”