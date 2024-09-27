Hyderabad: Man held for cheating people via use of black magic

He came to Hyderabad in 2012 and since the last 12 years was also shifting houses and cheating people.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 27th September 2024 6:15 pm IST
Maha woman forced to drink water with human bones powder, ashes to conceive
Representative image

Hyderabad: A team of the Commissioner Task Force from the south east zone apprehended a man who was allegedly practicing and cheating the public on pretext of solving any issue people have through black magic.

The man, identified as Ilyas Ahmed (42), is a resident of Narayanpet district in Telangana. He took a room on rent at Jahangirabad in Bandlaguda and spread the word that he could use black magic to help people solve their issues,

He was cheating innocent people by saying he will cure their diseases and collected photographs of people for performing rituals. He came to Hyderabad in 2012 and since the last 12 years was also shifting houses and cheating people.

On receiving information, the Hyderabad police officials arrested him.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 27th September 2024 6:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button